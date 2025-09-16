Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ready Capital Corp $RC

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 23,967.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ready Capital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 95,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Trading Up 1.2%

RC opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ready Capital Corp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 40.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of ($9.77) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

