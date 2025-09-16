Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Sony Corporation $SONY

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $189.90 earnings per share. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sony

Sony Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.