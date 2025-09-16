Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.2%

GPN stock opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average is $83.68.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

