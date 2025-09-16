Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 109,995 Shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. $EXPI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Exp World worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Exp World by 880.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Exp World during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exp World by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Exp World by 1,608.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exp World during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exp World

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 517,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,777.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $211,595. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Exp World Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Exp World stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson set a $12.00 price target on shares of Exp World and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Exp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

