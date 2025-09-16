Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 116,777 Shares of Calumet, Inc. $CLMT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,777 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Calumet were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calumet Stock Performance

Shares of CLMT opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Calumet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on Calumet from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calumet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Calumet Company Profile

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

