Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 1,068.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Sezzle worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 649.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the first quarter worth $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 719.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 152,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 321.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Sezzle by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle Stock Performance

SEZL opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 9.02. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.33 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 102.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sezzle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sezzle

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $528,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 263,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,309,040. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $921,421.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 126,846 shares in the company, valued at $21,312,664.92. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,484 shares of company stock worth $9,612,690 in the last ninety days. 49.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sezzle Profile

(Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.