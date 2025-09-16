Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 125,746 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,258.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 53.11%.The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

