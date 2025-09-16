Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 60,744 Shares of Regional Management Corp. $RM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,744 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of RM opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 45.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.22 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $355,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 79,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,578.42. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Articles

