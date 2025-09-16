Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. $AXL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,908 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXL. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,269,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 120,242 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 157,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 108,655 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 5.5%

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.73%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

