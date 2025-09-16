Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF $XTL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 9,344.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:XTL opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.00.
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
