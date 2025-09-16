Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF $XTL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 9,344.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Telecom ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTL opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.00.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.