Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. $BRFS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 137.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,539 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 141,409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,454,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 1,996,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,490,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in BRF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,217,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 91,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BRF by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 348,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRFS stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). BRF had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 230.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. BRF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

