Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,653 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,926 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $50,838,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,658,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,570,000 after buying an additional 963,021 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 398.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 581,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 465,152 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 279.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 346,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 885,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 333,671 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Venkatanarayana Krishnamoorthy sold 18,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $455,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,288. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $1,145,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,372.41. This trade represents a 46.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,842. Insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HG stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.54. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 14.67%.The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Hamilton Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised Hamilton Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Hamilton Insurance Group Profile



Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Stories

