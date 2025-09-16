Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.74 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 984.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

