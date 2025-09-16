Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stake in Bank OZK $OZK

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2,014.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%.The company had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

