Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc $SB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,630,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 91,662 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

NYSE SB opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Safe Bulkers, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SB

About Safe Bulkers

(Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.