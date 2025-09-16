Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,340 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Adeia were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Adeia by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adeia by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Adeia Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Adeia’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADEA. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Adeia in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Adeia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

