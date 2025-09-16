Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 607,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,632.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095,746 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,933,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,689,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,899,000 after buying an additional 318,005 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,528.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,159,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,590,000 after buying an additional 3,038,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 388.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

