Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Banco De Chile $BCH

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,950 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,924 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco De Chile were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Banco De Chile by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 437,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 223,565 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Banco De Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $4,033,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Banco De Chile by 863.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 119,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banco De Chile by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 64,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Banco De Chile by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 64,425 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco De Chile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Banco De Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BCH opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. Banco De Chile has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $31.84.

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $801.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.11 million. Banco De Chile had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 32.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco De Chile

(Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco De Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco De Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.