Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $6.15 Million in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares $GSRT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GSRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 614,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter worth $19,582,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares by 67.9% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares by 374.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 839,207 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the first quarter worth $10,020,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the first quarter worth $9,980,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares Price Performance

Shares of GSRT opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

GSR III Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares Company Profile

GSR III Acquisition Corp engages in the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase or reorganization with one or more businesses. The company was founded on May 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

