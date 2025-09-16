Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Steelcase Inc. $SCS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 561,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Steelcase worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 3,634.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 4,509.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 1,468.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Noble Financial downgraded Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $127,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 127,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.56. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE:SCS opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.90 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.84%.Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Steelcase has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

