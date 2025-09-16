Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 134,146 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. $MLNK

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of MeridianLink worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 1,606.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLNK shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.07.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

MeridianLink stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. MeridianLink, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

