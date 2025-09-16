Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 5,086 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $MNSO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $952,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 63.4% during the first quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd now owns 103,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 40,328 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $27.71.

MINISO Group Cuts Dividend

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $692.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. MINISO Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 22.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.2896 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 236.0%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.20 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

