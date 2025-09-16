Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Bausch Health Cos Inc. $BHC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,270 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Bausch Health Cos worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bausch Health Cos stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.48. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Bausch Health Cos ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Bausch Health Cos had a negative return on equity of 852.36% and a net margin of 0.99%.The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Bausch Health Cos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Cos Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Paulson purchased 34,721,118 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $312,490,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 70,755,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,802,821. This trade represents a 96.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 37,964,167 shares of company stock worth $333,757,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Bausch Health Cos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

