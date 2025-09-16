Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $662.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.27. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.26% and a negative net margin of 234.57%.The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,739.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,966.23. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,584.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,697.36. The trade was a 13.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,014 shares of company stock worth $163,014. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded Nurix Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Nurix Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

