Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. $AMBC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 25,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 603,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,135.73. This trade represents a 4.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBC opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.96. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 215.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

