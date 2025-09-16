Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,526 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $23.34.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

