Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,618 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credit Acceptance news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.61, for a total transaction of $3,075,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $16,143,626.73. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 53 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.50, for a total value of $26,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,072 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,779. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $502.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.25. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 12 month low of $414.15 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $499.65 and its 200 day moving average is $495.33.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by ($1.28). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.69%.The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.29 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.