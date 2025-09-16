Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 4,532,144 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Free Report) by 93.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532,144 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSAT opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 1.00. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globalstar ( NASDAQ:GSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.22. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $805,030.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 320,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,859.08. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $159,430.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 107,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,889.75. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,026 shares of company stock worth $1,815,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Globalstar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

