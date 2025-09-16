Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 55,424 Shares of Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.44. Ingevity Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $60.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.70 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Ingevity has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Ingevity Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Featured Articles

