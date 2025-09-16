Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $40.37 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 11,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 71,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 385,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.18. The company has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $88,354,104.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,046,376. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,405,552 shares of company stock valued at $721,811,877 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.