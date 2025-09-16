Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $42.54 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

