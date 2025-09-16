Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 122 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

MGC opened at $242.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.32 and a 1-year high of $242.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

