Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 161 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 100.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 602,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,835,000 after purchasing an additional 131,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 357,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 379,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,312,000 after purchasing an additional 189,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $262.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.96 and a 52-week high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.61%.Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $2,276,152.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 19,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,047.38. This represents a 30.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $1,941,757.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,819.28. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,660 shares of company stock worth $11,217,980. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

