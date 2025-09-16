Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in CarMax by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in CarMax by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.