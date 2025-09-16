Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,850,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after buying an additional 363,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 558,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,013,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,637,000 after buying an additional 585,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,727,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,055,000 after buying an additional 150,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This represents a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $119.58.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $130.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

