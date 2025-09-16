Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.1%

MRVL opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

