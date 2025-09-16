Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $254.53 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.16 and a 200-day moving average of $225.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

