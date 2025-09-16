Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $55,000 Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 384.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.85.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $286.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $369.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

