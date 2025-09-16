Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $56,000 Position in NextNav Inc. $NN

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextNav were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NextNav by 1,754.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextNav by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Research raised NextNav to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextNav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NextNav stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.05. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,678.59% and a negative return on equity of 556.83%. Analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 69,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $1,004,486.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,480,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,289,661.90. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

