Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $72,000 Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $403.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.95. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $436.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 11,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.41, for a total value of $4,520,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.23, for a total transaction of $1,588,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,639.90. The trade was a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,816 shares of company stock worth $45,836,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.85.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

