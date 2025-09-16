Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1,477.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

