Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,798,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,378,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after purchasing an additional 252,688 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ARKB opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

