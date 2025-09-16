Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 176,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,958,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.90.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Cfra Research raised shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.