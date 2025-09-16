Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 517.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 526.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CSW. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial set a $273.00 price objective on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.75.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSW opened at $248.93 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $241.99 and a one year high of $436.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $50,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,308.03. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.14, for a total transaction of $302,110.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,572.74. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,397. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

