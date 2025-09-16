Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $26,000 in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF $BAI

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAI. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000.

iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 45.43.

iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF Profile

The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global AI and technology equities across all market capitalizations. Holdings are selected using proprietary, fundamental research.

