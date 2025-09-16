Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $32,000 in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF $MAGS

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (BATS:MAGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Profile

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

