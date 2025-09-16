Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $55,000 in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April $PBAP

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April (BATS:PBAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April during the first quarter worth $266,000.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April Stock Up 0.0%

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

About PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – April

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – April (PBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBAP was launched on Mar 29, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

