Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $58,000 in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF $THRO

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,330,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000.

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:THRO opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,649.07 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09.

About iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF

The iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (THRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected to provide exposure to multiple themes, including emerging and structural trends. THRO was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is issued by BlackRock.

