Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6%

SDY stock opened at $139.78 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.