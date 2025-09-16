Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,737,000 after acquiring an additional 65,793 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 907,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.7% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,998,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. Evertec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $38.56.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

Evertec ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.23 million. Evertec had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evertec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evertec

In other news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $80,119.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,711.12. The trade was a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

